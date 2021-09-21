Nano (NANO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.20 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00010757 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $585.74 million and approximately $36.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,863.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.30 or 0.06747532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00363142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.06 or 0.01238409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00111428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00518812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.62 or 0.00532551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00339662 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

