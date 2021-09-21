National Asset Management Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

MAXR opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2,850.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

