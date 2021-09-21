National Asset Management Inc. Has $763,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 345,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 53,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 80,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.