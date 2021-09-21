National Asset Management Inc. Has $845,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $376.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.73 and its 200-day moving average is $376.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

