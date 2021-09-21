National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $96,473,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,744,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,024,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,243.06 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,396.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,493.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

