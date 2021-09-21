National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $310.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.