National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 29.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 265.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

