National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.