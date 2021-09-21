National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NHI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,445. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

