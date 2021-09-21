Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 46,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 30,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the first quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at $92,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

