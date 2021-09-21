NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NWG stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

