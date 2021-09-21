Neblio (NEBL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $451,826.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $17.51 million and $451,826.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00023345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006795 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,245,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,885,587 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

