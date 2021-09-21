NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,575. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $93.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

