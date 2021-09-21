NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $24,199.56 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 756 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $24,199.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 248,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $973.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

