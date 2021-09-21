NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well poised to retain its leadership in the consumer networking market by capitalizing on technology inflections and building recurring subscription service revenues to boost its momentum in 2021. Product launches, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards, act as a major tailwind. Solid demand for low port count switches supported by ProAV strength drives Small and Medium Business unit momentum. NETGEAR is on track to meet its goal of tapping 650,000 subscribers by the end of 2021, indicating a healthy potential for its long-term growth. However, component shortages and supply chain disruptions stemming from COVID-19 are significant headwinds. It is susceptible to seasonality, particularly in the Connected Home business segment, which is expected to impair its growth. Escalated research and development expenses strain its margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 340,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,597. The company has a market cap of $975.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,153 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

