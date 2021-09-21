New Gold’s (NGD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cormark

Cormark reiterated their hold rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $803.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.