New South Capital Management Inc. Has $13.64 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,474,000 after acquiring an additional 285,898 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

