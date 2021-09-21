New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.95% of NV5 Global worth $42,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,816 shares of company stock worth $8,507,516. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.