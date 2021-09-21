New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,561 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $85,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LKQ by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after buying an additional 129,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

