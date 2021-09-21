New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,702 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,702 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 3.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $123,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 5,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

