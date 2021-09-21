New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 71.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.