New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 35,423 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 224.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,423 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $293.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

