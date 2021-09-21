New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 37,900 Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

