New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

