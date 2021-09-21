New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Laird Superfood worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of LSF opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSF shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.