New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $205,000 in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

