New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 200.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trevena alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.