New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $693,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 15.08 and a quick ratio of 15.07. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

