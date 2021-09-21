New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.