NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 11.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price traded down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.59. 5,264,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 1,703,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

