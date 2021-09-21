Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $221,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 134.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.