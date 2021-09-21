Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53.

