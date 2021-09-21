NIX (NIX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $991,342.78 and $68,704.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

