NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,158 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

