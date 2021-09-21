NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

