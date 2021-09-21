NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

