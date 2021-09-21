NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,260 shares of company stock worth $37,395,889. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

