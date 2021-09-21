NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.