NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $365.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

