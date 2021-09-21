Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 650,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 224,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $25.90.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.