Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.64

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.64 and last traded at $155.67, with a volume of 3550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 49,783.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after buying an additional 521,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Novanta by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,861,000 after buying an additional 195,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novanta by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

