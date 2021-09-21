Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 3.2% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

