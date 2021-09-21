NULS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.78 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. NULS has a total market capitalization of $41.05 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00170522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00109339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.96 or 0.06792004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,999.94 or 1.00605582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

