Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in August

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NEA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 3,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

