NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUVSF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 6,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,901. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

