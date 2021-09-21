O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

