O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

