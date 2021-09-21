O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Realty Income by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE:O opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

