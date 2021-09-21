O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 268,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

