O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,619 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

